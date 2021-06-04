Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Invitae stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00. Invitae has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $779,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $53,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

