Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 0.2%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

