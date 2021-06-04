ION Price Hits $0.0182 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ION has a market cap of $249,097.76 and approximately $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00264116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039835 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,601,958 coins and its circulating supply is 13,701,958 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

