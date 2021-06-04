Irwin Gotlieb Buys 100,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.32 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

