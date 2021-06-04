iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.