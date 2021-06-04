iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,291 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 25.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 6,559,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94.

