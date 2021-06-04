iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

XT opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.