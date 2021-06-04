iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000.

Shares of IXN traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,626. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $219.37 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

