iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stock Position Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 10.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $81,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $65.20. 78,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.81.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

