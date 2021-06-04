iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 668,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,039,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.