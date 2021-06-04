iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,636 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $352.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.18.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

