iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

