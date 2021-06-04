iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

