iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,985. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.