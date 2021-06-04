iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lessened by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. 41,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,985. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

