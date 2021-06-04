iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,301. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.