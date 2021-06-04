iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,892. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

