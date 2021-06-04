Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Isracann Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

