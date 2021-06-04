J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

