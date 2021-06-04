JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ JAN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. JanOne has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JanOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

