JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ JAN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. JanOne has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $31.83.
In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
JanOne Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.