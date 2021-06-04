Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 371,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,836. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 596,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

