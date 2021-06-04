JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 3,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.