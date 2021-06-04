Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 397,352 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 397,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,939,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

