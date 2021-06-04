Jennison Associates LLC Has $57.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,670 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $57,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $235,467,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

