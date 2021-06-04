Jennison Associates LLC Has $71.31 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,768 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $71,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

