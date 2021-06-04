Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,788,016 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,788,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,997,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

