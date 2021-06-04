John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of HTD opened at $24.93 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
