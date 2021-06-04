John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
