John J. Kauchak Sells 2,131 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNTY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $23.78. 21,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,931. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

