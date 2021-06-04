John S. Sensing Sells 43,749 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of R stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on R. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.