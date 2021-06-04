JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.00 ($71.76).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.84. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €25.90 ($30.47) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a market cap of $829.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

