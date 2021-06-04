Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 42,770 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$40.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.