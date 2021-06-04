JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.90 ($15.18).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.