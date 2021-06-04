JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,426,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,736,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

