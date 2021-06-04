Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00078784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.74 or 0.09832810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052095 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

