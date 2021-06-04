Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 168.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00295670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01180295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.74 or 0.99873755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.