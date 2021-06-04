Kava Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

