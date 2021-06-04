KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $46.25

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.25, but opened at $47.49. KE shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 6,027 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion and a PE ratio of 308.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.