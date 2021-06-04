Keep Network Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Keep Network has a market cap of $178.62 million and $6.00 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 514,094,799 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

