Keith Albrecht Sells 2,320 Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $23,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Polar Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Polar Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

