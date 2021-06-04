Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Tobam’s 4th Largest Position

Tobam boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.27% of Kellogg worth $57,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,177. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

