Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,473 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

