Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

