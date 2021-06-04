Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €820.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Kering stock opened at €741.20 ($872.00) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €665.10.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

