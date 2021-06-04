Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Down 0.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

