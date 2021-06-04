Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis accounts for about 0.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 120,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,373. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

