Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises 7.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

