Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 594,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 419,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,544. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $40.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

