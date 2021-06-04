Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

