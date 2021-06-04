Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,961 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

